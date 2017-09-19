WXIA
Close

Police: Missing teen requires daily medication

Staff , WXIA 3:52 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Police are seeking a teenager missing since Monday who they say requires daily medication.

According to Henry County Police, 15-year-old Chloe Attaway was last spotted 4:30 p.m. Monday around Greenview Drive.

She was wearing blue Hollister sweatpants, a purple top and black Nike high tops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories