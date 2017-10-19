Police on lookout for missing man who left medical facility, disappeared

Tyler Thomas (Photo: Courtesy of Clayton County Police Department)

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- He left a medical facility on Oct. 11 and hasn't been seen since. Now Clayton County authorities are hoping the public can help them find 24-year-old Tyler Thomas.

Thomas first went missing from the Riverdale, Georgia area and made contact with family as late as Oct. 14. But in the days since then, they haven't heard from him at all.

Thomas is a black male who stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a missing front left tooth along with several tattoos.

Police who are looking for the missing man said that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, anxiety, asthma, and depression. His family believes he hasn't taken his medication in some time and has been known to be violent when not taking it.

Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is urged to call Detective T. Phelps at 770-473-3915 or emergency operators at 911.

