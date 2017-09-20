Police search for runaway teen in southwest Atlanta

(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA -- Police in Atlanta need your help finding a missing teen who they believe ran away from a Division of Family and Children's Services office Wednesday afternoon.

Lakeria Goodwin was last seen around 5 p.m. at 515 Fairburn Rd. SW where police said she ran away from staff. Authorities said Goodwin is considered a habitual runaway.

The 11-year-old child is described as a black female who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and purple pants. She is from the area of Vesta Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator S. Shah at 404-546-4260 or email her at sashah@atlantaga.gov.

