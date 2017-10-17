Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's Disease

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- Polk County police are hoping the public can lead them to a missing elderly man who went missing late Tuesday.
Authorities said 79-year-old James "Jim" Gokey was reported missing from his residence earlier in the day and may be traveling in a dark Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck with the Georgia License Plate reading RII4651.
Officials are particularly concerned since he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Witnesses believe they saw Gokey at a convenience store in the Silver Creek, Georgia area but he hasn't yet been found.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.
