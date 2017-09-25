Man goes missing after trip to Whole Foods

ATLANTA -- Authorities are seeking a man last seen at the Whole Foods store on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

According to Atlanta Police, James Schrader was reported missing by his family. The last contact they had with him was on Sept. 19.

At the time Schrader was with his vehicle -- a 1998 white Ford Explorer with tag "RFZ7274".

Schrader is known to request the Decatur area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Atlanta Police.

