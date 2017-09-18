Grandson of missing woman allegedly threatened to rape, kill her

Gregory Williams has not told police where his grandmother is located and was moved from the police department to the DeKalb County Jail just before 4:30 p.m.

DECATUR, Ga. – Just before Christmas in 2014, Millicent Williams told police that her grandson, a veteran with PTSD, threatened to kill her.

“If you try to open my door, I’ll crack your neck,” she told police in her petition for a protective order against her grandson, Gregory Anthony Williams, who she said did not take his medication for PTSD--and, who is now, a suspect in her ‘suspicious’ disappearance.

DeKalb County Court records indicate a tumultuous past between Gregory, 37, and his grandmother.

Millicent, known as “Millie,” filed two violence orders of protection between 2011-2014, restricting him from her Brookhaven Point residence in Decatur, Ga. She cited in her request to the court that he verbally and physically abused and threatened her.

During the week of July 25, 2011, Millie filed a petition for temporary protective order fearing for her life:

"Walking around house naked. Telling family members to perform oral sex on him. Constantly approaching me to hit me and telling me, 'I better watch myself.' He pushed me up against the wall. Verbally threatening me every day. Challenging multiple neighbors to fight and going to their homes. Threatening to rape me--making sexual remarks. I am his grandmother. He is mentally ill and a vet."

Millie stated that three days later, he "took keys out of my purse and locked me in. He cut the phone line. At the time he locked me in, he was locked in his room."

On Dec. 4, 2014, she told police that he broke objects in her home, scared her by rushing up on her and slammed her hand in a door.

When he did not comply with the court-imposed family violence protection orders, which stated that he could not approach his 78-year-old grandmother within 100 yards, he was charged with violating those orders, as well as aggravated stalking.

Neighbors told 11Alive that Gregory is a veteran, whom they said was never the same once he left the service. Over the years, they said, they witnessed several public outbursts.

"He's like in the driveway yelling, on his knees, praying, laying out flat. Things of that nature," neighbor Louis Weller said.

Millie was last seen Sunday, but after family hadn’t heard from her, police went to check on her at her Decatur, Ga., home. That’s when they found blood, but no Williams.

“She is missing under suspicious circumstances. Her house was in disarray. There was blood in the home, so they do believe that harm has come to her,” DeKalb County Police spokeswoman, Shiera Campbell, said.

Gregory Williams has not told police where his grandmother is located and was moved from the police department to the DeKalb County Jail just before 4:30 p.m.

Gregory has not told police where his grandmother is located and was arrested and charged Thursday with theft by taking vehicle, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

DeKalb County Police, including the K-9 unit and cadaver dogs, continued their search on foot and with ATVs at Narcie Harris Elementary school and at Chapel Hill Park on Lehigh Boulevard, near the lake, in Decatur on Friday.

The Williams family searched alongside police inside the park, its trails and deep into the thick brush.

The K-9 unit has gotten a scent from some of her belongings in the house and they are out tracking her scent in the area.

“We have the police academy with the recruits out here as well as our CID unit,” Campbell said. “There's a helicopter up over the walking trails and they're going to have the ATVs out as well 21 but right now it's a search for Millicent Williams either her remains or alive.”

Because the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unique, she said, it justifies bringing out the equipment and the people to look for her. But the hope she is alive might be dwindling.

“Our hope is to find her alive, but right now we're just trying to find Millicent,” Campbell said. “I believe that they would be out here for probably another day looking for her. She has been missing now for almost a week, so we would have to determine eventually that she may not be alive.”

Donna Williams, Millie's daughter-in-law, said their family isn’t sure that Gregory had anything to do with her disappearance.

Police searched Millie’s home, on Brookgreen Point, where they believe she was the victim of foul play.

"We saw signs of a struggle at the scene, so, that raised our suspicions—and that forced us to act," Capt. J.A. Lewis, of the major crimes unit, said after police searched Flat Shoals Park, at 4522 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Thursday.

The investigation and search for Millie is ongoing. Gregory remains in the DeKalb County Jail.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the DeKalb County Police at (678) 406-7929.

