Statewide Mattie's Call issued for missing man with Alzheimer's

(Photo: Courtesy of Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- A statewide Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing elderly man out of southeast Georgia.

Local authorities said 87-year-old Nicolas Stein was last seen around 6 a.m. in the area of Cameron Lane in Savannah, Georgia.

He is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt - possibly a sleeveless V-neck sweatshirt, navy blue pants and a beige windbreaker.

Family members are particularly concerned since he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

He may also be driving a black 2015 Lincoln MKS with a special Georgia license plate reading EAB563. The plate is described as a special veteran tag.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department at 912-652-6667.

© 2017 WXIA-TV