ACWORTH, Ga. – Police say the body that was discovered Saturday morning has been identified as missing Cobb County woman, Melissa Fisher.

Fisher, 38, of Acworth, Ga., was reported missing on Sept. 21.

Her body, deemed a suspicious death, was found at 4538 Baker Grove Road on Sept. 23.

At approximately 9 a.m., officers from the Acworth Police Department were called to the location, by the occupant of the house, regarding a dead female in the backyard. The body was taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While there were no obvious signs of foul play, police said, it is believed that recent drug use may have contributed to her death.

Acworth Police detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. They are currently waiting for the autopsy report from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office to be completed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Criminal Investigation’s Division at (770) 974-1232.

© 2017 WXIA-TV