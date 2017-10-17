Where's Ms. Scott? Woman missing for nearly two weeks

ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a woman last seen nearly two weeks ago.

According to Atlanta police, Ola Scott's daughter last spoke to her 78-year-old mother on Oct. 5. Scott was not home when the family stopped by her home on Juniper Street to check on her on Oct. 8. She still has not been heard from.

Scott has the early stages of dementia, according to police. She's said to stand around 5'6" and weigh around 104 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

© 2017 WXIA-TV