Father abducts two children, now believed to be in extreme danger

COLUMBUS, Ga -- Police have issued two Levi's calls for two brothers, Brantley and Hayden Faulk, who they believe have been abducted by their father, Joey Faulk, and are now believed to be in extreme danger.

The Levi's calls were issued Sunday morning.

Brantley Faulk is a five-year-old boy with blonde hair and blue eyes, while Hayden Faulk is one years old and also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Both children were last seen with Joey Faulk at 2800 Manchester Expressway in Columbus, heading south toward Mobile, Ala. Joey Faulk is described as a white male, 5'10" and weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Faulk and the children are believed to be traveling in a silver, 1997 Ford F-150 with the Alabama license plate, 5400AT6.

Anyone with information on the suspect and the children is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus police department at 706-225-4329.

