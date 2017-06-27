Missing | Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help with finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Deiby Oxael Elias-Aguilar was last seen on Wednesday, June 14, in the Woodstock/Towne Lake area. According to police, he left his home with his belongings.
He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair.
If you have any information of have any questions, please contact 678-493-4080 and the case number is 17-61052.
