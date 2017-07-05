Missing | Police need help locating missing 36-year-old man

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are asking the public for help with locating a missing 36-year-old man.

David Wesley Jackson was last seen Sunday, July 2, leaving 4361 Kimball Road. Jackson is known to frequent an adult day care facility in DeKalb County and the Reden Road and South Hairston Road area in DeKalb. He is also known to frequent the area around Campbellton Road and County Line Road.

According to police, Jackson has been classified as a 'vulnerable adult' due to his mental capacity. He lives in an assisted living facility.

He is described as being a black male, 5'3", weighting 135 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes and has a missing front tooth.

He was last seen wearing a black jersey with a v-neck red collar, blue jeans and blue Jordan shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on Jackson's whereabouts to please contact the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

