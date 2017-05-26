MISSING: Police searching for Grayson 22-year-old last seen May 18

(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

GRAYSON, Ga. -- Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old who has not been seen since for over a week.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Davis Mitchell Pagan was reported last seen walking away from his home at the intersection of Grayson Highway and Grayson Parkway around 10 p.m. May 18. His mother reported him missing after they got into an argument over his medication.

Investigators said Pagan left his house with a red backpack and limited belongings and he hasn't been heard from since. Pagan's cell phone is off and there has been no activity on his cell phone or bank records since he went missing, authorities said.

According to Pagan's family, the 22-year-old has a history of mental illness and cognitive abilities are impaired without his medication. Although police don't have any indication of foul play, detectives and family members said they are concerned for Pagan's health.

The 22-year-old has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He's 5-foot-8, 140 lbs, has tattoos on his upper right arm and wears glasses. Pagan was last seen in a dark t-shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.

If anyone has seen Pagan, they're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 404-557-TIPS (8477).

