Missing Roswell woman's car found abandoned in TN

DULUTH, Ga. - Gwinnett Police are searching for a missing woman from Roswell.

47-year-old Malcia Brinson was last seen by family members on February 22, while driving away from a gas station in Duluth. Police recovered her abandoned vehicle in Chattanooga, Tennessee and believe she may still be in that area.

Family members believe she may be in the early stages of a mental health disorder. At this time, foul play is not suspected, police said.

Brinson is a black woman, 5’05”tall, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray windbreaker style pants with a blue stripe and a white or gray “Lotson Family Reunion” T-shirt.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.





WXIA