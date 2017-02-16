Missing teen last seen getting ready for school

Jo’elle Fuller went missing on Feb. 15.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – Jo’elle Fuller’s mother was the last person to see the 15-year-old, when she was getting ready for school at home on Wednesday.

Fuller was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black bomber jacket.

The missing teen’s mother said that her daughter had been allegedly having suicidal thought leading up to her disappearance.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Fulton County Police Department, at (404) 613-6600.

