Missing teen with diabetes believed to be headed to Georgia

DUMFRIES, VA (WUSA9) - The family of a missing 15-year-old is afraid their daughter is with a stranger she met on the internet. They are originally from Atlanta and the mom said it is possible the teen may try to make her way toward Georgia.

"We haven't seen her. We haven't heard from her," said Chermene Shaw. "It feels like someone just ripped my heart out of my chest and there's a hole."

Shaw’s daughter, Makayla "Kayla" Phyllis Mattei, was last seen on Friday morning when she left to attend school at Forest Park High School in Dumfires, Virginia. Shaw says Makayla did not show up for school and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

This is the first time Makayla has ever left home, Shaw told WUSA9, and she's afraid the teen did it because of someone she met on the internet.

A few months ago, Shaw said she noticed her daughter talking to someone through social media.

"We believe she was talking to someone that she believed to be her age… We think that this may be an adult,” Shaw explained. "They don't live around here. They don't go to school anywhere."

Makayla has diabetes and needs insulin injections. Shaw said when her daughter left home she had medication with her, but she might not use it properly and she does not have a phone.

The mom took her phone away when she noticed her daughter talking to the stranger, and she had started to look through it.

"I had already taken it from her to look into. Even to hand off to the police initially, because my concern already was that there was possibly an adult trying to maybe even lure my child. It seemed so farfetched at the time,” she said.

"You know your great fear, you think is to not have your child near to you but to not have them near to you and have them near to someone that possibly means them harm - I feel paralyzed."

Shaw says she and her family have spent days handing out “missing” flyers to as many people as they can.

"I want Makayla to know that we love her. Everyone is looking for her. Your family. We miss you,” Shaw said. "We just want you to come home. If anyone has my daughter - we will find you. I will never stop looking until I get my baby back."

Makayla was last seen wearing jeans, a pink hoodie, and carrying a dark book bag with the words Georgia State University on the front pocket.

Shaw said the family moved to Dumfries about a year ago. They are originally from Atlanta and Shaw said it is possible Makayla may try to make her way toward Georgia.

If you have any information about Makayla's whereabouts, please contact the Dumfries Police Department at (703)-792-6500.

Missing teen with diabetes believed to be headed to Georgia. @jleslie11alive

has the details on #AtlantaAlive https://t.co/FKVQzRuFjC pic.twitter.com/SlOpYhSDN8 — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) February 21, 2017

