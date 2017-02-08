Mitchell leads Atlanta mayor fundraising

Ceasar Mitchell, Atlanta city council president

ATLANTA -- Atlanta city council president Ceasar Mitchell led the candidates for mayor in fundraising the last seven months.

Three of the leading fundraisers are on the city council.

Four months ago, Mary Norwood decided to run again for mayor of Atlanta. The Atlanta city council member came within 800 votes of beating Kasim Reed eight years ago. Now her fundraising shows she’s serious about winning this time.

"I am very blessed, having run before, that a lot of people in town know Mary Norwood," said Norwood Wednesday. "And so that gives me an advantage."

Campaign disclosure reports show Norwood raised $401,146.22 since October, making her one of the mayoral campaign’s top fundraisers. City councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms raised $400,381.95 since she entered the race in October.

The leading fundraiser is Mitchell. Since July the city council president raised $551,222.60, his report shows.

Reed is ineligible to run for a third term. Seven serious contenders seek to replace him.

One is his former chief operating officer, Peter Aman. In the last seven months, Aman raised $238,121 but the business consultant lent his own campaign an additional $515,904.

Former city council president Cathy Woolard raised $278,017 since July. "I'm honored and humbled by the outpouring of support I received," Woolard said in a statement.

State senator Vincent Fort, who cannot raise money during the current legislative session, raised $248,463 in the two months before it started.

"I’m glad I’ve had six thousand donors regular donors who believe city hall ought to work for regular people and not fat cats," Fort said. A fundraising letter from former presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders helped him raise some of his funds, Fort said.

One other potentially serious candidate trails the pack in fundraising. City councilman Kwanza Hall filed to run for mayor only two weeks ago; he reports raising only $4350 and says "we are excited about the response and look forward to our upcoming events."

To find any of the candidates' disclosure filings, click here. Then click the empty window next to "view list." Scroll to "city of Atlanta," then click "view list." It will list all the declared city candidates for the 2017 election.

