MLK Day Google doodle features Atlanta's High Museum

Google doodles are expected experiences for almost every holiday.

Today, the loveable tradition takes on Martin Luther King, Jr Day. Said doodle also doubles as a promotion for the curated collection of Civil Rights photography from the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

Coming from artist Keith Mallett, the doodle -- a watercolor-like depiction of several races and sexes of people holding hands -- is vibrant and powerful.

The High Museum is one of the only venues to see a significant collection of photos from the Civil Rights movement. Over 300 photos paint a picture of various moments in Civil Rights history like Rosa Park's arrest and the multitude of social protests.

Mallett is a storied artist whose work can be seen in such places as the cover of Chicken Soup for The African American Soul as well as an upcoming limited print edition of Jackie Robinson's historic breakthrough into major league baseball.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, then a hub for Civil Rights activism. He is portrayed notably in the collection.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved