Mom charged with murder after child found drowned in Bartow County pool

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A Cartersville woman is behind bars after her toddler was found unresponsive in a pool on Memorial Day afternoon.

According to officials, Bartow County Sheriff's deputies arrived to a home off Canter Lane around 1:30 p.m. and found the child unconscious and not breathing at the pool.

Deputies pulled the toddler, believed to be between 2 to 3 years old, from the water, but paramedics said the boy had been submerged too long to try to revive him.

Later Monday evening around 6 p.m., the Bartow County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the boy's mother and transported her to the Bartow County Jail.

Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, is now charged with Felony Murder and four counts of Cruelty to Children in the first degree. Authorities also took three other children at the home into "protective custody."

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. No other information was available.

