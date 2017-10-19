Mom arrested for DUI after high-speed chase with two kids in car

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - A mother is facing multiple drug and traffic charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase late Tuesday night with two unrestrained children in her car.

The chase happened around 9:40 pm when police said Amber Martin, 30, changed lanes unsafely and abruptly at Beaver Ruin Road near the I-85 ramp.

Police said the officer turned on his lights and sirens to stop the vehicle. Martin then, police said, led deputies on a six-minute, high-speed chase.

“The deputy safely ended the pursuit when he recognized that conditions were optimal to utilize a PIT maneuver, which he executed flawlessly and without injury to any parties involved in the pursuit,” according to Gwinnett Sheriff Butch Conway.

Martin’s vehicle, an Infinity, then spun to a stop, striking a nearby Gwinnett police car. Police said Martin then exited the vehicle with her hands up. That's when police found two children, ages 5 and 8, in the vehicle, who were uninjured and eventually released into their stepfather’s care.

Police said Martin appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and said drugs were found in the vehicle. In addition to numerous traffic citations, she is charged with DUI-drugs; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; violation of the Controlled Substances Act; and two counts of endangering a child by DUI.

GALLERY: Mug shots





© 2017 WXIA-TV