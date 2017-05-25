ROSWELL, Ga. -- Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees. Traffic was backed up and dinner was still hours away. A man pushing an ice cream cart caught the eye of a 17-year-old girl on her way to church with her family. Hours later, she was rushed to the emergency room. The teen tested positive for opiates.

The girl's mother, Michelle Gayle, said stopping for a street vendor "was completely normal" for them. Gayle grew up in Jamaica, her husband in New York. In both places, street food is a way of life.

"And I never, ever imagined this could happen," she told 11Alive News.

The family was in the middle of a series of errands, rushing to finish them before church and dinner plans. Their teenage daughter was looking for a summer job and had dropped off a job application at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games on Alpharetta Highway. The trip brought them to an area of town they didn't regularly travel. They'd never seen the man with the ice cream cart before and only remember him as a "short, Hispanic man wearing a hat with a push cart."

Gayle said they bought three popsicles from him. She distinctly remembers him suggesting a specific flavor for her daughter: "He said she might like the mango one more".

The family continued their errands and dropped their daughter off at home.

"When I came back, I found her passed out," Gayle said. She said she roused her daughter. She was vomiting, confused, and disoriented. They rushed to the hospital.

The teen was run through a series of tests until doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta found an answer for her sudden wave of sickness: she tested positive for opiates.

"We were completely surprised," Gayle said. "We retraced our steps, and that's when we remembered the popsicles."

11Alive obtained a police report filed by Gayle, and a spokesperson for Roswell Police confirmed they're investigating the possible connection.

Gayle said the popsicles are the only possible source for the drugs because her daughter didn't ingest anything else and was with them during the time period leading up to her falling ill.

When asked if her daughter might have taken the drugs willingly, Gayle responded immediately: "No. I'm 100% confident. Along with everyone who knows her."

Gayle said her daughter has a 4.3 GPA, volunteers in her community, and is close with her family.

The teen is recovering. "She's doing OK. She has some memory issues. It has to work its way through her system. We're talking about a girl who never took drugs in her life," Gayle said.

The mother acknowledges the entire encounter is bizarre and hard to explain. What were the man's motives? What were his intentions? Was it an accident? Was the drugged treat meant for someone else?

"I honestly don't know," Gyale said. "Anyone can attest for my daughter, this isn't her fault."

