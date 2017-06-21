Mom desperately searches for son's killer

EAST POINT - An East Point mother is desperately searching for answers as police search for her son’s killer.

Tiffany Rhodes son Qualeef was found shot to death earlier in June.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is working several leads.

11Alive News has learned a number of agencies are involved and they hope to have an arrest soon.

“I just don’t understand why someone would take a child’s life for any reason at all,” said Tiffany Rhodes, Qualeef’s mother.

Tiffany Rhodes still wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about that final call with her 17-year-old son Qualeef.

“I never would’ve thought that would be the last time I would talk to my son, I never would’ve thought that, in a million years and I watch it on TV and I sympathize with people who been through it but I would never think that I would be going through it right now.”

She’s calling on her son’s killer, anyone who knows something, to come forward.

“It could be anonymous, it could be anything, just have the courage and the heart to come forward so we can take this person whoever they may be off of the street.”

Qualeef was shot to death, his body left in the middle of Bells Ferry Road in Bartow County.

He was found on June 4th.

He was identified two weeks later.

Qualeef lived in East Point, and Tiffany’s not sure why he was in Bartow County.

She’s believes he was out there with someone he knew, but police still aren’t sure who killed the teen.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could do that and could just feel nothing about it, just leave him out there, just leave him out there.”

Tiffany said Qualeef was a young man who had his ups and downs but was on the right track.

She’s hoping someone, anyone, will help her find some closure.

“They took my baby life and left him out there for no reason.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050.

Family members created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs.

Qualeef will be buried this weekend.

© 2017 WXIA-TV