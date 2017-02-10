Mom of cold-case murder victim: 'It's been chaos ever since'

(Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Two years after coming home to find her son and his friend dead inside a Lawrenceville apartment, a mother is speaking about her heartbreak for the first time.

On Feb. 9, 2015, Dawn Hall-Porter made a call to 911 to report the murders of her son 24-year-old Stacy Hall and 22-year-old Kory Moss. Those calls from the Herrington Road apartment are being made public for the first time since that night.

“They’re dead,” she yells to the dispatcher. “How many people? I only see two. I didn’t go all the way in, but my son is one of them – Oh, Jesus! I didn’t think I’d have to find him this way.”

Two years later, detectives have neither been able to find nor arrest the person or people responsible for the two young men’s deaths. Hall-Porter said the passage of time has not helped heal her pain.

“The hole in my life is everywhere because it’s been chaos ever since,” she said, speaking only to 11Alive’s Chris Hopper. “I pray for the parent of whoever this person is, because guess what? When you killed them two you killed yourself too.”

She’s speaking out now, hoping it may finally lead to a break in the cold case: “All of those walking around that knows something and you’re holding it, release yourself. That’s how I feel,” she said. “Who wants to carry around that burden?”

Back on that February night, Hall-Porter told police that someone had called her that morning to say that her son had been involved in a shooting at the apartment. Police have since determined that Jermaine Barker also made a 911 call that morning, before Hall-Porter walked in to find the bodies. 11Alive has learned that Barker is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail, charged with tampering evidence and making false statements.

(Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

The detective on this case believes Barker may have been inside the apartment when Hall and Moss were killed, but so far he hasn’t been able to connect him to the murders. For now, all investigators have is a vehicle caught on surveillance camera, believed to be the suspect’s getaway vehicle.

Despite that, Hall-Porter continues to fight for answers.

“I’m not just a hurt mother, I’m an angry mother, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s how you get things done,” she told 11Alive. “I would’ve loved to just lay down in the casket next to Stacy, but I have four other children to worry about.”

If anyone has any information related to the case, even if they wish to remain anonymous, they’re asked to call Gwinnett County Police. Crimestoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward.

