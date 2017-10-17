Mom: Suspect tried to abduct child from Fulton County school bus stop

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm they are looking into what a concerned mom described as an "attempted abduction" of her child as she walked to the bus stop Monday morning.

According to the child's mother, Cheree, her 10-year-old daughter walked from their home on Prestige Point to the bus stop with her grandmother Monday. The grandmother walked with the child down the street to a point where the bus stop was still in view before turning and walking back home.

Some time later, the 10-year-old walked back the way they came in order to meet up with friends, so they could walk to the bus stop together. That's when the girl noticed a suspicious car that she felt was inching along, following her.

Cheree, who didn't feel comfortable giving her last name, said her daughter got frightened and screamed for help and ran. A neighbor heard her and called for her to come inside. The neighbor then called her and police.

When Fulton County officers arrived, they canvassed the area for the vehicle, but found nothing. Officers are now on the lookout for a dark-colored vehicle with a headlight missing. Neighbors in the small subdivision said they saw a similar vehicle the week before and reported it in the Next Door app.

A representative from the department told 11Alive's Faith Abubey that because no crime transpired, they're calling the occurrence "suspicious activity." However, they said things like this don't happen in this neighborhood and they are taking this incident very seriously.

11Alive's Faith Abubey will have more from Cheree and neighbors on #TheLateFeed.

Meanwhile, Cheree said she doesn't want her daughter walking alone any more. She also reported the incident to the Fulton County School District and asked the bus stop be moved closer to homes inside the subdivision and not at a roundabout off site. 11Alive reached out to the school district, but it was after hours and no one was available for comment.

This is the second incident in just a matter of days of children being approached at a bus stop. A 14-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a man who followed her inside her home as she waited for the bus. Police released a sketch for that suspect in hopes of finding him.

