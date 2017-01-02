Cherish Williams family photo

JONESBORO, Ga. -- The mom of a teenager shot and killed in a Jonesboro park is speaking out as her daughter's killers remain free.

On New Year's Eve, Cherish Williams was listening to music with two friends while parked at Independence Park in Jonesboro. While they were there, three armed men approached them and demanded their valuables. She was shot while getting out of the car and the suspects fled.

RELATED | Jonesboro teen shot, killed in New Year's Eve robbery

Cherish’s friends were driving her to a local hospital and flagged down police on the way.

The 18-year-old Mundy's Mill High School senior died at the hospital. Her mom, Robin Reid, said Cherish was getting ready to graduate and was interested in studying forensics or music.

Reid described her daughter as a "Very loving person, direct person, spicy person, fun person" to 11Alive's Joe Henke on Monday. She called her daughter's death senseless; something that's left her with a deep pain.

"You're never prepared for any news like that as a parent. I wouldn't wish that on nobody," Reid said. "It's a hard pill to swallow."

Photos | Cherish Williams killed on New Year's Eve

Clayton County Police continue their search for the suspects, but Reid is hoping they will turn themselves in.

"I don't really think they know what they were doing, but at the same time, you took a life," she said. "You took a life that was precious to me and we need justice for that."

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help Williams' parents with her funeral.

The only description of the suspects is that they were all black males. Police still don't have a motive for the shooting. Reid told 11Alive that her friends said Cherish's phone went off as they got out of the car. She believes the suspects thought the teens called the police and shot her daughter.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)