VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Investigators are responding to a scene after two pilots were able to escape their aircraft before it crashed Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Moody Air Force Base, two pilots with the 81st Fighter Squadron were participating in a training flight near Homerville, Ga. when the A-29A Super Tucano went down around 2:50 p.m.

Both pilots were able to eject themselves from the plane, officials said. They're both being checked out for any injuries.

Emergency officials have responded to the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

