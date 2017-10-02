Morehouse holds vigil for student killed in hit-and-run crash

(Photo: Gray, Bradley)

ATLANTA, GA. - Police are trying to find the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a Morehouse College student.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday evening on I-20 Westbound at the Evans Mill Road exit ramp. DeKalb County police were called to the scene after multiple vehicles had collided.

Officials said 20 year-old Kavi Pudu was killed in the crash after checking on an issue with his headlights.

An incident report from DeKalb County Police says a white SUV struck a Toyota Corolla traveling west on I-20. This caused the Corolla to sideswipe another car, causing the Corolla's airbags to deploy. The driver could not get control of the car and struck Pudu, where he was pinned between the vehicles. The medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene.

A passenger in Pudu's vehicle says they pulled over to the side of the road after being flagged down and notified that their headlights were not on. She says he was walking back to put on the hazard lights when the crash happened.

"Kavi Pudu was pure light and love"

Pudu was a senior Cinema, Television, & Emerging Media Studies Program student at Morehouse College. Colleagues and friends describe him as a "kind-hearted and humble soul".

"The tragic passing of a student is a great loss for the Morehouse community," Morehouse College Intereim President Harold L. Martin Jr. said. "This young man was a senior who was preparing to graduate in May, and star his future. He was very talented and highly regarded. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Morehouse shared this video of Pudu, who enjoyed singing and composing gospel music.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kavi Pudu'18. May our faith bind & guide us during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/aGLKNdQdta — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) October 2, 2017

Students also took to Twitter to share their condolences for their classmate.

requiescat in pace kavi sridhar scott pudu. 🙏🏾 one of the first people i met at morehouse, and always a genuine, honest dude. rest in power. — the sixth raikage. (@DineroJonesTBE) October 2, 2017

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family & friends of Bro. Kavi Pudu '18. As we grieve we must always remember the kind spirit you are. pic.twitter.com/JN6dcbm4GV — Torch Yearbook (@MorehouseTORCH) October 2, 2017

Students gathered at the Kilgore Plaza tonight for a candlelight vigil to honor Pudu.



Grief counselors were available Monday for those needing an outlet.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved with the hit and run should contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

