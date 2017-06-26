Morehouse College names new interim president

Harold L Martin Jr. will assume the role as Interim President of Morehouse College (Photo: Nicole Tyler, 2016)

ATLANTA-- Morehouse College has named former alum Harold Martin Jr. as interim president.

Morehouse's board of trustees unanimously voted to appoint Martin Monday. His appointment follows the recent passing of former Interim President William J. "Bill" Taggart, who died earlier this month.

Martin will take on the day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the college until a new president is hired.

"During this time, I worked closely with Bill to support his vision and his primary goals and objectives," said Martin. "I will continue to execute on this plan in the days and weeks ahead and look forward to working with Morehouse's Board, students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and donors to solidify Morehouse's position as an academic leader during this pivotal time in our College's history."

Martin graduated as the class valedictorian from Morehouse College in 2002. He also holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a J.D from Yale Law School.

"Harold Martin, Jr., brings experience, character and leadership to the role as interim president," said Dr. Robert Franklin, President Emeritus of Morehouse College. "Harold and I worked closely during my tenure as President, and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to guide the future direction of Morehouse. I look forward to watching him follow in my footsteps, along with others who have stood before him, to continue building a strong academic institution."

