Mother charged with infant sons death waives first appearance

ATLANTA - A mother charged with killing her two infant sons waived her first appearance Monday morning.

Lamora Williams, 24, is charged with the deaths of her one-year-old son Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn.

On Friday night, October 13, police arrived to the 900 block of Howell Place after the mother called officers and notified them that her children were dead.

Police said that after their preliminary investigation, they did not believe the mother’s initial story that she had left the boys with a caregiver then arrived home to find them alone.

Both boys had burn marks on their bodies, which police believe were caused by the stove.

A third son was located inside the apartment, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., but was unharmed.

The father of all three children, Jameel Penn, says Williams called him to tell him that his children were dead.

Williams is believed to have left the children alone in the home for almost 12 hours.

