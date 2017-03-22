'Horrible, gruesome situation': Man charged in death of woman, daughter

LITHONIA, Ga. –Police have charged a man in the murders of a mother and daughter at a Lithonia apartment.

Two women were discovered dead inside an apartment in the 2600 block of Parkway Trail. Both had been shot. An 8-month-old child was in the home, apparently unharmed.

DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said Wednesday afternoon that 40-year-old Michael Thorton had been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

“We know that they know each other; we don't know exactly what the relationship is,” Sgt. Steven Dean said earlier Wednesday.

Neighbors were shocked to hear of the deaths.

“It hit home, literally hit home,” neighbor Keith Thomas said. “We had the blackout last night, so we were already scared, and then to find out this horrible, gruesome situation took place, is just heart-wrenching.”

There was no sign of forced entry, police said.

The child has been released to relatives.

"That's really a tragedy," said Eddie Humphrey. "That baby has lost both a grandmother and a mother."

Police have not released the names of the victims.

