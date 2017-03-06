This mugshot was from a previous booking from August 2016 according to Barrow Co. Sheriff's Office.

WINDER, GA - A drunk driver is being investigated after hitting a deputy with his car and colliding head-on with a pregnant woman, resulting in her losing her unborn child.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office was called to a Shell Gas Station at 1233 Atlanta Highway in reference to a report of a person who was wanted for felony warrants out of Barrow and Jackson Counties.

The deputy approached the suspect, Aubrey Arnold, 36, and asked him to step out of the vehicle. Instead of obliging, investigators say Arnold drove off in his Chevrolet Silverado and hit the deputy with the side of his truck.

The deputy pursued Arnold and the chase ended up on Highway 82 traveling eastbound.

Arnold then struck Nichole Allen, 27, of Winder in a head-on collision. The suspect was ejected from the vehicle and Allen sustained injuries which resulted in her losing her unborn child.

There was a third vehicle involved in the crash. That car sustained minor damage, and the driver was not seriously injured.

Both Arnold and Allen were taken to Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and charges pending for Arnold include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, DUI and multiple traffic violations.

An officer is standing by at the hospital for the subsequent arrest of Arnold once he is released.

Sheriff Jud Smith said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Allen family in this extremely difficult time. This recidivist is currently in custody and will be taken to the detention center as soon as he is released from the hospital."

According to records obtained from Superior Court of Barrow County, Arnold has been arrested and convicted a number of times on multiple charges out of both Barrow and Jackson Counties.

