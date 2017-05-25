Motorcyclist hit, killed by MARTA bus

ATLANTA -- Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist was hit and killed by a MARTA bus Thursday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the accident happened in the 2500 block of Jonesboro Road near Midway road around 4:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Warren Pickard with the Atlanta Police Department, the motorcycle driver was traveling north on Jonesboro Road when he ran into a MARTA bus traveling southbound in a curve. According to an initial investigation, the motorcyclist was passing a slower-moving vehicle and had crossed the double yellow lines when he ran into the front right side of the bus.

Emergency responders went to the scene, but officials said the motorcyclist was already dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner took control of the rider's body. His name has not yet been released.

Police told 11Alive none of the eight passengers on the MARTA bus at the time were significantly injured. Investigators said they don't anticipate filing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

