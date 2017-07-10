Motorcyclist killed in Cobb County traffic accident

Emergency Responder (Photo: MattGush)

MARIETTA, Ga -- A motorcyclist was killed on Monday in a Cobb County traffic accident.

Police said Jeffrey Hinkle, 52, of Powder Springs was riding a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Casteel Road. He was crossing over the westbound lane of Dallas Highway when police said he was struck by a red Subaru Forester.

Alfred Onken, 72, of Marietta, was traveling westbound when police said he struck Hinkle's motorcycle.

Onken suffered minor injuries, and Hinkle was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

© 2017 WXIA-TV