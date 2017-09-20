6 car pileup on I-20 WB at Panola Rd; expect delays

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

CONYERS, GA - A six car pileup is causing a major traffic jam for Conyers on Interstate 20 going westbound at Panola Road.

All lanes are blocked to move the wreck out of the way. The drive from Highway 138 to to I-285 will take about 70 minutes.

A good alternate route is to take Covington Highway, Highway 278.

