A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75/85 going northbound just before Interstate 20 is causing major delays for morning commuters.

The connector northbound near Fulton Street is seeing some big delays.

The wreck has been moved off to the right but traffic is moving slowly.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drive safely!

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV