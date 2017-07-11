Multi-state bank robber strikes Kennesaw, other Atlanta banks

ALL IMAGES FBI

ATLANTA – The FBI and Kennesaw police have released a series of new photos of a woman believed to be responsible for several bank robberies throughout metro Atlanta, as well as in Tennessee.

On Saturday, July 8, the suspect robbed the Navy Federal Credit Union in Kennesaw, the FBI said.

The FBI and Kennesaw police believe the woman also robbed several other banks in Marietta and Sandy Springs. She is also believed to be responsible for a Tennessee robbery that happened in late May or early June of this year.

The woman is described as between 5’4” and 5’5” tall, weighing between 110 and 130 pounds, and between ages 20 and 30.

PHOTOS: Surveillance images of suspected multi-state bank robber





