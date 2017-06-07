Gunshots fired, 1 injured at Acworth gas station

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ACWORTH - Gunfire erupted at a Chevron gas station on Baker Road in Acworth late Wednesday night.

Doniel Patrick was on his way home from a church meeting with a friend when he saw the shooting.

"There was a confrontation in the parking lot and that confrontation, within 5 seconds, led to gunshots. Obviously the person doesn't have any respect for life at all," he said.

Police said an SUV and a car pulled into the parking lot then there appeared to be some type of exchange.

"We don't know if it was verbal or what, but there was some type of exchange between the two vehicles," Youlanda Leverette, spokesperson for Acworth Police.

Leverette said moments later one of the four people inside the SUV got out and started shooting into car. Both vehicles drove away from the scene.

One vehicle was dumped at the Westwood apartments down the street and the other was stopped by Cobb County Police.

Police are searching for the driver of the car. The victim was taken to WellStar-Kennestone Hospital. No word on victim's condition.

