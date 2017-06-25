Multiple shootings on MLK Jr. Dr. leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - Two shootings, two scenes, two victims. One of the victims was killed.

Multiple gunshots were fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in SW Atlanta Monday morning.

Around 2:23 a.m., police were called to the Discount Food Mart located at 3208 MLK Jr Dr., where they found several shell casings in the parking lot.

Investigators confirmed one person died from the shooting. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. No arrest has been made.

A couple minutes later, less than a mile away, officers were called to the Seven Courts Apartments located at 2800 Martin Luther King Drive.

One person was shot and rushed to the hospital. No information was given on the victim's condition.

11Alive will provide more details on these shootings as information becomes available.



