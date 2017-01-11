Musician Rick Derringer caught with gun at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - American guitarist Rick Derringer was detained at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday evening after a gun was found in his belongings.
Derringer, who is 69-years-old, was on a flight from Cancun, Mexico to Atlanta when the weapon was discovered at the TSA checkpoint, a spokesman with the FBI Atlanta office said. Federal authorities stopped him, confiscated the gun and he was allowed to continue flying.
Derringer was issued a federal summons for possession of a firearm within a restricted area. He will appear in federal court at a later date.
He has four performances scheduled on the Legends of Rock Cruise out of Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting January 19 according to his website. He is then scheduled to fly back to Cancun on February 16 for a concert at the Oasis Resort Blues Festival.
11Alive News has reached out to Derringer's management for a comment regarding this incident.
WXIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs