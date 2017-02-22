Nanny arrested for leaving toddlers in car while shopping at Sprouts

Wilging,19, told the officer she was a nanny for the children, and that she went inside the grocery store for nearly 30 minutes to shop.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Police say a nanny left two toddlers unattended in a grocery store parking lot.

An officer was called to Spouts grocery store located on Alpharetta Highway in reference to a report of child neglect. According to police, a caller stated that two toddlers were left unsupervised in a vehicle in a parking lot.

When the officer arrived to the parking lot, he made contact with the children and a woman identified as Leah Wigling.

Wigling told the officer she was a nanny for the children, and that she went inside the grocery store for nearly 30 minutes to shop.

In the police report, she stated that she left the kids alone in the vehicle because one child was asleep upon arrival to the store and the second child wanted to play with her toys.

Wilging told police that she thought she'd only be in the store for a little while, but then realized that she had a long shopping list and had trouble finding everything.

The children did not appear in any physical distress but were crying at times, according to police. The father of the children then took the kids from the parking lot as officers transported Wigling into custody,

Wigling faces two counts of reckless conduct.

PHOTOS: Nanny arrested for leaving toddlers unattended

