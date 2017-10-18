National Teen Driver Safety Week: AMP offering free class for young drivers

Driving a car (Photo: michal-rojek)

National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 15-20) by offering a free, one-day driving class to young drivers. Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is joining the fight to save teen lives during(October 15-20) by offering a free, one-day driving class to young drivers.

Six teenager, ages ranging from 16-19, die everyday as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

This FREE, one-day experience was specifically set up for young drivers who have low incomes.

The Drive to Thrive program provides Atlanta teens with a unique opportunity to learn lifesaving driving skills from a professional instructor. They use state of the art training facilities, including a world class skid pad and ice hill, AMP teaches advanced driving maneuvers that are not covered during traditional Driver’s Education. Students of the teen program learn vital driving skills for life including wet weather, evasive and defensive handling skills as well as the dangers of distracted driving.

National Teen Driver’s Safety Weeks was established by Congress in 2007 to raise awareness on the importance of staying safe behind the wheel of a car.

