Neighbor who tried to help mom who's toddler drowned: 'I'm still in shock'

A Cartersville mom was charged with murder after her toddler drowned in a swimming pool on Memorial Day. (Photo: Jon Shirek) (Photo: WXIA)

When she heard the screaming, she immediately knew something wasn't right.

"Someone was hollering, 'Oh my God! Oh my God,' but at that time I didn't know what was going on." That's what one Bartow County neighbor remembers happening in the moments after a mom found her toddler drowned in a pool.

On Monday, Memorial Day, authorities responded to a home on Canter Lane around 1:30 in the afternoon to find 32-year-old Bobbi Jessica Prather attempting CPR on her 3-year-old son's lifeless body, though they did not know at the time he was dead.

PREVIOUS | Mom charged with murder after child found drowned in Bartow County pool

That neighbor, who did not want to be identified, remembers she rushed to the shallow blue pool in the front yard after she heard the screams. "When we got there, she (Prather) was already trying to save her child -- just a mother's instinct," she said.

She called 911 and tried to relay to Prather the CPR instructions dispatchers were giving her, but it was too late. By the time paramedics got to the scene, the neighbor said she knew there was nothing they could do.

"They were just in an emergency, just trying to get to the baby and try to save the baby but, like I said, the baby was already gone," she told 11Alive.

Authorities eventually charged Prather with four counts of felony Cruelty to Children after warrants said she left the 3-year-old and three other small children unsupervised for more than 14 hours. That, coupled with the fact that the 3-year-old boy was reportedly submerged in the pool for nearly an hour after wandering outside, led the Bartow County Sheriff's Office to charge Prather with felony murder.

Bobbie Jessica Prather (Photo: WXIA)

Meanwhile, the neighbor said she can't get the traumatic scene -- the child's blue skin and the fact that he was only wearing a diaper -- out of her mind.

"I'm still in shock," she told 11Alive's Faith Abubey. "I couldn't even sleep last night. Just over and over, all I could see was that baby laying there."

PHOTOS | Mom charged with murder after toddler drowns in pool

According to residents and the Sheriff's Office, Prather and her kids were new to the area; they had just moved into the home of Canter Lane within the last six months. The neighbor 11Alive spoke said she didn't know the family well, but said the situation is devastating all the same.

"I just hate for it to happen to anybody, especially a child," the neighbor said.

Authorities arrested Prather and took the remaining children, a 4-year-old and twin 1-year-olds, into protective custody. Despite the allegations of neglect against her, the neighbor said she still feels bad for what happened.

"I can imagine she's hurting, you know," the neighbor said. "We're just going to have to pray for her. That's all you can do. Because I don't know what the situation was or what, but it's sad."

© 2017 WXIA-TV