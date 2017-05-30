Neighbors beg for red light after crash kills child

UNION CITY, Ga. -- One child was killed and another injured at a busy intersection in Fulton County over Memorial Day weekend. Drivers in the area tell 11Alive News it's only a matter of time before it happens again.

"It's so sad that they haven't put a light out here," Shelia Moore said about the intersection of Hwy. 92 and Jones Road. "I've been here ten years. People drive up and down this road like it's an expressway."

Right now, there's a stop sign at the intersection. The speed limit on the two-lane road is 55 mph.

Drivers say it's not enough.

"Just waiting on Fulton County, or the Department of Transportation, or somebody to put a light here. Do their diligence and use the tax dollars wisely," Eric Grissom said.

11Alive reached out to GDOT for crash data on the intersection. They're working to gather that information, but people who drive through the area don't need it. They have their own scary experiences.

"I've probably seen 10 to 15 accidents," Eloise Mays said. "I can't even count."

Saturday's t-bone crash killed one and hospitalized another. That accident remains under investigation. In May of 2015, eight people were injured in a single car crash at the same intersection. As 11Alive cameras rolled today, car after car inched past the stop sign to peer down the road.

Drivers tell us it's challenging to see oncoming traffic. Eloise flaps her hand into a blur: "At some points it's just like this, constantly going."

The complaint is constant: install a light. So is the grief over the child who died at that intersection.

"It hurts," Grissom said. " That somebody didn't get to make something of their life. They didn't get a chance to grow up and be what they wanted to be."

11Alive reached out to Fulton County Commissioner Emma Darnell to see her response to the flood of complaints from her constituents in the area. She has not responded. 11Alive will continue to hold the powerful accountable to address concerns about this questionable intersection.

