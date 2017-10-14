Neighbors, family: Mother of dead children would leave them alone often

1-year-old Ja'karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn (family photos provided) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - The mother charged with the murder of two infant boys frequently left the children alone while she left, according to multiple neighbors and family members.

Lamora Williams, 24, is charged in the death Ja'Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn, who were found inside a southwest Atlanta apartment Friday night.

Williams told police she had left the kids with her cousin.

But detectives said they quickly determined that wasn't true. "At this time investigators do not believe the children's mother left them with a caregiver," said Sgt. John Chafee. "Investigators have developed probable cause to charge the mother with two counts of murder."

Neighbors and family members were quick to tell 11Alive that Williams often left her kids home alone with no supervision.

"Her cousin left, what, two days ago," said Demetri Whitaker who lives in the same complex on Howell Place in SW Atlanta.

"(The children) were in the house from about noon to night time," Whitaker said.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 900 block of Howell Place Friday night, they discovered the two infant boys -- ages 1 and 2 -- dead, and noted that they had burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove. The stove was removed from the apartment by police for further forensic investigation.

The oldest son, Jameel Jr. wasn't hurt.

"She told police she went to work," said Whitaker, "but I'm not even sure she has a job."

