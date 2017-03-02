Neighbors: Man spotted dragging body inside home after gunfire

(Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- One man is dead after a shooting in Clayton County in broad daylight.

According to officials, neighbors called 911 after hearing shots coming from a house on Susan Lane shortly before noon on Thursday. Moments later, neighbors said, a man was spotted dragging what appeared to be a body into the back of the home.

Police said they have a suspect in custody at this time and have reason to believe this was not a random act of violence. No identities of either the suspect or the victim have been released at this time.

Investigators have obtained a warrant to search the home and are in the process of looking through it for clues.

The investigation is still ongoing.

