Neighbors: Victim in mansion murder was 'family man,' close to retiring

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. -- Family and friends of a slain Fayette County man are now just beginning to grieve, after three men allegedly broke into his home and stabbed him to death during a struggle in front of his wife.

Authorities said the men broke in to Albert and Beverly DeMagnus' Lake Horton Landing home around 2 a.m. and demanded cash, valuables and jewelry. But the big question remains -- did the three, murderous burglars target that home, and if so, why?

11Alive has learned that 74-year-old Al DeMagnus was a computer services executive who was heading his own business, Computer Management Services, Inc. "He was about to retire, still working at his business," one neighbor, who asked not to be named, told 11Alive's Jon Shirek.

That neighbor told 11Alive that Al was a "gentle man," and a friend who he already missed. "He is a family man," he said. "He had kids, he has grandkids."

Neighbors said there had never been any violent crime in the neighborhood before, until it struck Friday morning. "This was a violent intrusion," said Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb. "This was something that was a trauma for his surviving wife."

Investigators said Al's wife Beverly called 911 after the trio of suspects took off from the scene, one of the men in their getaway car, the others in Al's stolen Lexus. Deputies chased the stolen car until they crashed, the sheriff posing as a Lyft driver to catch one of the murder suspects. 21-year-old Kavion Tookes of Decatur and 22-year-old Jefferey Wallace of Atlanta were quickly arrested.

The third suspect is still on the run, but Babb said he's confident detectives will find him, for Al and Beverly and their family.

