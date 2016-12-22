Netherworld creeps towards new location

Netherworld Haunted House

Netherworld will be haunting a new neighborhood... eventually.

Gwinnett County Commissioners approved a new location for the popular haunted house, but owners say there's still a lot of work to do before the monster makers move into the 9.5 acre property.

Netherworld has been in business since 1997, most of that time at their location off an access road on I-85 in Norcross. They built a massive following with their award-winning makeup, consumes, and actors. In October, a representative for Netherworld Haunted Attractions LLC filed plans for a new location along West Park Place Blvd. in Stone Mountain.

The site holds two warehouses with 52,830 square feet of space. 11Alive partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported their application was filed October 7 to rezone the property and gain a special use permit for an outdoor recreation and entertainment facility.

"Netherworld Haunted House began in 1992 and has grown to become the award-winning, nationally-recognized haunted house that it is today. After nearly twenty years of operation, Netherworld has decided to relocate its operation to southern Gwinnett County near Stone Mountain."

Gwinnett County Commissioners voted to approve the plans this week.

When reached for comment, one of Netherworld's co-founders Ben Armstrong said the deal is still very early in the process. Final details, including sale of the property, are still being negotiated.