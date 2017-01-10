New Atlanta police chief sworn in

ATLANTA, Ga -- Erika Shields was sworn in Tuesday night as Atlanta's new chief of police.

Shields joined the department in 1995. During her tenure she has served as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and major prior to her appointment to chief.

Shields worked as a beat officer and in a plain clothes assignment in zone three for about eight years. The plain clothes assignment involved conducting multiple search warrants, narcotics and vice details, and investigating robberies.

As a sergeant, Shields was initially assigned to zone four and then transitioned to the Office of Professional Standards.

After becoming a lieutenant, she was assigned to Zone 4, where she served as evening watch commander.

In January 2010, Chief Shields was appointed to the rank of major and assumed the role of chief of staff, managing the daily activities of the chief’s office. In 2011, Shields was appointed to the rank of deputy chief and selected to command the new strategy and special projects division.

