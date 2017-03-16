Ex-wife 'very unhappy' about husband's new love before murder

Petra Elvira Reese

ATLANTA -- The woman accused of killing her ex-husband's girlfriend said she wanted to send a message to the woman to stay away from her former lover, according to a confession from an alleged accomplice in the crime.

Petra Reese and James Lloyd are facing murder charges in connection with the death of Karen Lee Laforge. Investigators believe Reese contacted Lloyd to conspire to hurt Laforge.

Laforge was found by her boyfriend on the side of his Roswell home in January. Her shirt was wrapped around her neck, and she had a large gash on her head, investigators said. They also found her blood splattered on the side of the home, as well as a bloody paving stone.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday, Detective Andrew Kirk of the Roswell Police Department testified that Reese was "very unhappy" about the relationship between her ex-husband and Laforge, which began during their separation period. Joe and Petra Reese were married 38 years before their divorce in September of 2016.

Multiple attempts were made by Reese to keep tabs on her ex-husband's new romance. Kirk said Reese hired a private investigator to keep tabs on her ex-husband's movements, along with placing audio devices in the house they once shared.

"This may be over in court, but it's not over" Reese said after a contempt of court hearing between her and her ex-husband, Joe. Thirteen days later, Karen Laforge was murdered.

Kirk said that investigators were able to connect Reese and Lloyd based on a text message exchange the day of the murder.

According to Lloyd's confession, Petra Reese wanted him to "rough up" Laforge and send the message to stay away from her ex-husband. He said that he originally confronted Laforge on the side of the home, threatening her verbally. When he turned away, he claimed Laforge jumped on his back, which caused him to flip her over to the ground. He then grabbed her shirt and wrapped it around her neck until she became limp. He said he checked and found a light pulse before running from the scene.

Investigators believe Reese was going to pay Lloyd "handsomely" for the act. Lloyd said no amount was ever agreed on, but Reese promised him a payout after her shared home with was sold.

This isn't the first time Reese has allegedly looked for "hit man" services. Investigators said Reese was going to offer money to an unknown person to "take care of" her ex-husband, according to data found in her cell phone.

Reese reportedly left two confession notes the day after the murder, including one on the truck of her ex-husband. One read: "I did not want to hurt her, but she screamed. I'm sorry."

The other note, addressed to the Roswell Police Department, was found on an unrelated vehicle in a Kroger parking lot in Johns Creek. It read, "She was pretty I did not want to hurt her. I hit her two times. I am sorry"

The judge found probable cause to indict Lloyd on charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Lloyd will continue to be held in Fulton County Jail without bond.

Petra Reese has two weeks to find an attorney to represent her at her next appearance.

