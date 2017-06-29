New Cobb Co. Police chief appointed

The Cobb Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Michael Register as chief of police at its June 13 meeting. (Cobb County Police Dept.)

MARIETTA, Ga. – Michael Register, a veteran police chief in Georgia, was appointed as Cobb County Police Department’s new chief.

The Cobb Board of Commissioners voted at their June 13 meeting to appoint Register as chief of police.

“I’m very honored to return to Cobb County as the chief of police, and look forward to leading this great department into the future,” said Register, who worked for Cobb’s Police Department from 1986-2005, serving in many tactical, operational and leadership positions, including assistant academy director and assistant SWAT and tactical team commander.

He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, and most recently served as the chief of police for the Clayton County Police Department.

Register has also served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force Executive Board, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Legislative Committee as co-chair and is a board member for Safe America, as well as in the U.S. Army Special Forces for more than two decades.

The new appointment comes after John Houser retired in January after serving as Cobb County’s police chief for 35 years.

